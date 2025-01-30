Jake Tapper Dismantles RFK Jr.’s Claims That He Is Not Anti-Vax With Decades’ Worth of Evidence | Video

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Donald Trumps’s pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services, insisted he is not “anti-vax” during confirmation hearings Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

Jake Tapper easily dismantled Kennedy’s claims by playing several clips in which Kennedy issued statements such as, “There is no vaccine that’s safe and effective.”

“Much of the controversy Kennedy is known for, aside from admitting to dumping a dead bear in Central Park, is his anti-vaccine rhetoric and conspiracy theory-laden stances,” Tapper began. (Watch the segment in the embedded tweet below).

RFK Jr. says he’s not anti-vaccine, despite past statements

Watch the full video here: https://t.co/Ia43CRvrfd pic.twitter.com/dAoOXGI7CA — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 29, 2025

“Of course, there’s plenty of evidence in Kennedy’s own words to suggest he is anti vaccine, at least not pro vaccine. Exhibit A — this is just one of many results we could bring to you — is a podcast in July of 2023, in which Kennedy dismissed the idea that any vaccine is ‘safe and effective,’ Tapper continued.

Exhibit B, also from a 2023 Joe Rogan’s podcast, featured the politician claiming that the 1918 Spanish flu was “vaccine-induced.” Tapper dryly pointed out that the first flu vaccine was not available until 1945, and “according to the space time continuum, 1918 is before 1945.”

“Kennedy took a vaccine-friendly tone today, but that contrasts with his other remarks and books, public appearances, decades of speaking and perhaps even onesies,” Tapper said.

He then played a clip of Senator Bernie Sanders grilling Kennedy about his past endorsement of Children’s Health Defense and their anti-vaccine baby onesies that come with messages like, “Unvaxed, unfraid,” and, “No vax, no problem.”

“Are you supportive of these onesies?” Sanders demanded while Kennedy merely repeated the non-response, “I am supportive of vaccines.”

Tapper ended his segment with, “If the onesie fits….”