Protestors Heckle RFK Jr. at Confirmation Hearing as He Insists He Isn’t Anti-Vaccine: ‘You Lie!’ | Video

Multiple protestors interrupted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services — while he was testifying before a Senate committee on Wednesday morning.

“I want to make sure the committee is clear about a few things. News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. Well, I am neither,” RFK Jr. said in his opening statement. “I am pro-safety.”

Right as he was making those remarks, a woman in a blue shirt shouted, “You lie!” She continued to yell unintelligible remarks as she was removed from the hearing by multiple officers.

Many of Kennedy Jr.’s critics have ripped him as an “anti-vaccine” loon in recent years. His cousin, former ambassador Caroline Kennedy, is one of those critics, saying in a letter on Tuesday that RFK Jr. is “unqualified” to be “in charge of the health of the American people.”

Kennedy Jr. has pushed back on claims he is anti-vaccine and has previously argued for vaccines to be tested with placebo-controlled trials, similar to other medications. Following Trump’s victory in November, Kennedy Jr. said he would not “take away anybody’s vaccines.”

Later on Wednesday, while he was answering a question from Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, Kennedy Jr. was interrupted by another protestor. The second woman, who was wearing a grey sweater and mask, was escorted out immediately. She was also holding a sign that said “Vaccines save lives. No RFK Jr.”

RFK JR: News reports have claimed that I’m anti-vaccine or anti-industry. I am neither



Protester: You lie! pic.twitter.com/KSMVOfZAsF — Acyn (@Acyn) January 29, 2025

A protester starts shouting and disrupting the RFK Jr. confirmation hearing.



Of course she was wearing a mask. Indoors. In 2025. pic.twitter.com/ZRlrDYIscy — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 29, 2025

Kennedy Jr.’s wife, actor Cheryl Hines, was seen sitting behind him on Wednesday, as well as YouTube and radio star Megyn Kelly. You can watch his hearing on YouTube by clicking here.

RFK Jr. will next testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Thursday.