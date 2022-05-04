Singer and actress Janelle Monaé is set to star as iconic Jazz Age entertainer and French Resistance fighter Josephine Baker in A24’s TV series “De La Resistance,” TheWrap has learned.

The drama will focus on Baker’s role as a spy for the Allies during World War II, with Monáe also producing through her Wondaland banner.

The rights to the hot project, which is a dream fans have long had for the “Hidden Figures” and “Harriet” star, is being fought over by several streamers, Deadline reports. Monáe channeled the star’s 1930s glamour in her retro ensemble at this week’s Met Gala.

Baker was born in America, but spent most of her celebrated career in Europe. She was the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture, the 1927 silent film “Siren of the Tropics.” The Roaring Twenties icon caused a scandal when she appeared on stage topless in her trademark banana skirt and a beaded necklace.

French leader General Charles de Gaulle awarded Baker numerous honors for her heroic work during the war.

Jennifer Yale of “Outlander,” and “Underground,” will serve as creator and showrunner. Chuck Lightning, Mikael Moore, Nate Wonder and Dana Gills will serve as executive producers for Wondaland. Angela Gibbs is also an executive producer. Co-executive producer and researcher is Damien Lewis, whose book “Josephine Baker: The Flame Of Resistance,” is out on May 26.

Eight-time Grammy nominee Monaé will next be seen in Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out 2.”

