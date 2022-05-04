Ariana DeBose to Host 75th Annual Tony Awards

Ariana DeBose is heading back to the Tony Awards, this time as host.

The Academy Award winner will take to the stage at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 12, to host the show on CBS (it’s also streaming live on Paramount+).

“I’m coming home! I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theater, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again! This is a dream come true, and I’m excited to see you all on June 12,” DeBose said in a statement.

DeBose recently won the Oscar for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of the classic musical “West Side Story.” She was nominated for a Tony in 2018 for playing mid-career Disco Donna in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.” She was also in the cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s megahit “Hamilton” in 2015.

“We are thrilled to have Ariana DeBose, who has captivated audiences with her inspirational roles on stage and in film and television, host this year’s Tony Awards,” Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS, said in a statement. “After the challenging last two years, there is no one better to bring the theater community together on this important night honoring the best of Broadway and share the joys of live performing once again than this extraordinarily talented artist.”

Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry will announce nominations for this year’s awards on Monday, May 9.

The show is produced by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director of the show.

The 75th annual Tony Awards will air Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.