Ariana DeBose to Exec Produce ‘Two and Only’ From Jen Rivas-DeLoose for Screen Gems

Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose will executive produce “Two and Only,” an original screenplay by Latina and LGBTQ+ writer Jen Rivas-DeLoose (“Selena: The Series”) for Sony’s Screen Gems, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The project will serve as a star vehicle for DeBose, who recently became the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for her portrayal of ‘Anita’ in Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the project is described as “My Best Friend’s Wedding” with a bisexual Latina point of view, and will be overseen at Screen Gems by Scott Strauss and Giselle Johnson.

Producing the project are Sad Unicorn’s Randall Einhorn and Jeremy Stern.

DeBose was most recently seen in Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of “West Side Story,” for which she won the Academy Award, SAG Award, BAFTA, and Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress. She is currently in production on Sony Pictures’ “Kraven,” which is set to release January 13, 2023. She recently wrapped production on Matthew Vaughn’s action film “Argylle” from Apple, starring opposite Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson and Dua Lipa and will also star in Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s space thriller “I.S.S,” alongside Chris Messina and Pilou Asbaek. DeBose earned a Tony nomination for her role as ‘Disco Donna’ in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” and she appeared alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in the groundbreaking, Tony-winning musical “Hamilton” as a member of the original cast in both the Broadway and off-Broadway productions, as well as the Emmy Award winning film version that was later released on Disney+. She also starred in Ryan Murphy’s film adaption of the musical “The Prom” for Netflix and Lorne Michaels’ musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!” for Apple TV+.

DeBose is repped by CAA, AC Management, The Lede Company, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Rivas-DeLoose is repped by Gersh, Meridian Artists and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passmore. Einhorn is repped by CAA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and attorney Michael Shenkman.

Deadline first reported the news.