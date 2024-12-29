Jason Reitman Says Chevy Chase Told Him He ‘Should be Embarrassed’ of ‘SNL’ Movie

While speaking on Dana Carvey and David Spade’s “Fly on the Wall” podcast, filmmaker Jason Reitman said former “Saturday Night Live” star Chevy Chase “loves to say the thing you’re not supposed to say.” This was true at the screening of Reitman’s “Saturday Night,” when Chase told Reitman, “Well, you should be embarrassed.”

Reitman explained, “So Chevy comes in to watch the movie, and he is there with [his wife] Jayni, and they watch the film, and he’s in the group, and he comes up to me after, and he pats me on the shoulder and goes, ‘Well, you should be embarrassed.’”

Spade and Carvey were immediately enthused. As the duo laughed, Spade said, “What an exact Chevy thing. You couldn’t even write it better.” Carvey added that Chase was likely trying to provoke a reaction from Reitman, to which the filmmaker answered, “Well, he knows that’s funny — like, that’s the roughest thing you could say to a director in the moment, or right up there.”

Reitman ultimately wasn’t too bothered. “I’m trying to balance it because, in my head, I know, ‘Alright, I’m getting a Chevy Chase moment that’s 1,000 percent only for me right now,” he said. “And from a comedy point of view, that’s really pure, and that’s kind of cool. But also, I just spent, like, two years of my life re-creating this moment and trying to capture Chevy perfectly, and — even in the ego — find the humanity and give him a moment to be loved. And no, none of that shit played. He’s not talking about that stuff.”

You can listen to Reitman’s podcast episode in the video above.