While in character doing a live version of famed “Saturday Night Live” sketch “Bill Swerski’s Superfans” on Saturday, “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis took the opportunity to ask Travis Kelce the question on the minds of many Swifties. “Hey Travis, real talk OK, just the guys here,” Sudeikis said before he added, “Hey … when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?” in reference to Taylor Swift.

Kelce appeared entertained by the question but didn’t respond. Sudeikis soldiered on and said, “Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore. I know your kicker agrees with me.” The latter sentence was a reference to recent statements by Harrison Butker, who told 2024 graduates of the Catholic university Benedictine College that women should not aspire to work outside the home.

The sketch was part of Big Slick Celebrity Weekend event in Kansas City, Missouri, where they were joined by famed “Cheers” star George Wendt — always a centerpiece of the classic recurring sketch — and “SNL” writer Robert Smigel.

In May, friends of Kelce made it clear to Us Weekly that the football star has no immediate plans to propose to Swift. “Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon,” a source told the outlet. “It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”

This echoed a second source who spoke to the outlet in January. “Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” they said. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

Big Slick Celebrity Weekend brings together dozens of comedians and celebrities to raise money for Children’s Mercy in Kansas City. This year marks the 15th event, which has raised more than $20 million over the years for Children’s Mercy Research Institute.

The event also includes a celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium. This year’s participants included “Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo, “Weird” Al Yankovic and Sheryl Crow.