Jax Taylor Shares Bipolar Disorder, PTSD Diagnosis After Checking Into Treatment Facility

“Vanderpump Rules” and “The Valley” star Jax Taylor is opening up about his recent bipolar and PTSD diagnoses. The Bravo reality TV personality shared his mental health update on Monday after checking into “an intensive inpatient treatment facility” a little over a month ago.

“After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD. It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a newfound sense of peace,” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it.”

He also thanked everyone who has reached out to share their stories. “Your messages have helped me more than you know,” Taylor concluded.

Originally a model, Taylor started his TV career by appearing in background roles on shows like “2 Broke Girls” and “The O.C.,” as well as “Arrested Development” and “Will & Grace.” However, he didn’t become more widely known until he started working at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR and Villa Blanca and became part of “Vanderpump Rules” in 2013. Taylor and his now-estranged wife Brittany Cartwright even got their own TV spinoff, “Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky.” The 2017 show about the couple visiting Cartwright’s hometown only lasted for one six-episode season, though they’ve also appeared in three episodes of Peacock’s “Watch With Vanderpump Cast.”

In late August, Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor. “It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point, where I’ve gained enough courage and strength to do what was best for me — get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth,” Cartwright said last Saturday on the “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast. She also noted that, moving forward, the couple will be “doing the podcast separately.”

The former couple currently stars on “The Valley” after being fired from original series “Vanderpump Rules” ahead of Season 9 (Taylor did, however, appear in the most recent 11th season of “VPR”). They are parents to 3-year-old son Cruz.

“The Valley” has been renewed for Season 2, while “Vanderpump Rules” remains on hiatus. Both can be streamed on Peacock.