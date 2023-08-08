Jay-Z ‘s ‘Made in America’ Festival Canceled ‘Due to Severe Circumstances’ 

Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival, which was set to feature Lizzo and SZA, won’t be going on this year, as organizers have canceled the event due to circumstances outside of the production’s control.

On Tuesday, Made in America posted a statement revealing the two-day festival won’t be happening in 2023.

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place,” said organizers of the event, which takes placed Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia. “This decision has been difficult and has not be made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”

Slated to take the stage were a number of performers, including Lizzo and SZA.

In an interview with CNN, the city of Philadelphia said it was “working closely with festival producers,” adding that it was “disappointed” to learn Made in America was canceled.

“The City, along with our hospitality and tourism partners, look forward to bringing MIA back and bigger than ever next year,” Philadelphia’s spokesman Joy Huertas said in the interview.

Those who bought tickets will be refunded.

Thousands of people attend the festival every year, which is located along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The Jay- -event had a slew of heavy-hitting artists on its roster in 2022, including Burna Boy, Bad Bunny, Tyler the Creator and more.