Actor Keith David Shares Tearful Reaction to Getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: ‘Blessed’ | Video

Keith David, the famed actor from such films as “The Thing” and “They Live,” shared a social media video reacting to the announcement that he would receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Apparently, the performer didn’t know about the star before he sat down.

“What a surprise! Being #blessed to GET to do this for a living is enough for me; to be recognized for my contribution to the arts is the cherry on top,” David shared on TikTok. “Thank you, #hollywoodwalkoffame & Hollywood Chamber for this honor. A special s/o to my wife, @Dionne Lea – my greatest supporter! This will be a wonderful birthday present next year.”

To receive a Walk of Fame star, a celebrity must be nominated by another individual and agree to the nomination when applying. In the video, David’s wife, Dionne Lea Williams, exclaimed, “Happy 70th birthday!” when the announcement was made. David, who turns 70 next June, will see the star unveiled in 2026.

You can watch the heartwarming video below.

David’s extensive resume makes him a worthy recipient. The character actor has appeared in hundreds of films and television shows since his first credited role in 1982’s “The Thing.” David, who began his career as a stage actor, has also lent his voice to numerous animated series and video game projects. He has worked with directors including John Carpenter, Jordan Peele, Barry Jenkins, Oliver Stone, Shane Black, the Wachowski siblings and Hayao Miyazaki.

Fellow Walk of Fame recipient Eugenio Derbez announced David’s star and led the presentation alongside Richard Blade. Among the other celebrities announced to receive stars were Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Miley Cyrus, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, Shaquille O’Neal, Noah Wyle and the late Tony Scott.