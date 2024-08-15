JD Vance Agrees to CBS News Debate With Tim Walz

JD Vance accepted CBS News’ invitation for a vice presidential debate on Oct. 1, one day after Tim Walz agreed to participate in the live event.

In response to the Minnesota Governor’s Wednesday challenge, which said “See you on October 1, JD,” the Ohio Senator agreed to attend the debate.

“The American people deserve as many debates as possible … not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well,” Vance posted on social media.

“I look forward to seeing you at both!” the senator added.

On Wednesday, CBS News invited both Walz and Vance to participate in their first debate. The network proposed four options — including Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8.

“We look forward to their responses and providing voters with an opportunity to hear directly from the vice-presidential candidates,” CBS News said in a statement.

The debate, set to be held in New York City, will be moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and “Face the Nation” moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.

Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have agreed to participate in a faceoff on Sept. 10, hosted by ABC News. Other networks including Fox News and NBC News have proposed additional debate opportunities, but neither campaign has agreed to any other dates at this time.