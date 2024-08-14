Tim Walz Agrees to Debate JD Vance for CBS News

Gov. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ newly minted running mate, agreed to participate in a vice presidential debate against JD Vance hosted by CBS News on Oct 1.

As it stands, former president Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick Ohio Sen. Vance has yet to agree to the Oct. 1 event, which is set to be held in New York City.

Walz taunted Vance after agreeing to participate on Wednesday, writing on social media, “See you on October 1, JD.”

On Wednesday, CBS News invited both Walz and Vance to participate in their first debate. The network proposed four options — including Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8.

“We look forward to their responses and providing voters with an opportunity to hear directly from the vice-presidential candidates,” CBS News said in a statement.

Initially, the network had proposed a vice presidential debate for late July or early August, however, it was never officially scheduled prior to President Joe Biden withdrawing his candidacy from the 2024 election.

Harris and Trump have both agreed to participate in a presidential debate on Sept. 10, hosted by ABC News. Other networks including Fox News and NBC News have proposed additional debate opportunities for the pair, but neither campaign has agreed to any other network’s terms.