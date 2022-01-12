Fox News’ ‘The Five’ Brings on Jeanine Pirro as Permanent Co-Host as Saturday Show Ends

Jeanine Pirro, host of Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” is joining “The Five” as a permanent panelist, the network announced Wednesday. She will leave “Justice,” which has been the top-rated program on Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET since it began in 2011.

“The Five” made history earlier this month when ratings from last year revealed it was the first non-primetime cable news program to win a full quarter in total average viewers. In announcing Pirro’s promotion, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “’The Five’ continues to be a beloved show by the American audience. Each of the co-hosts are accomplished and insightful talent with diverse opinions and terrific chemistry who will certainly help drive this ensemble program going forward.”

Pirro will join the show on Jan. 24. Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera and Jessica Tarlov will rotate into the seat reserved for liberal commentators, as well. The other three permanent co-hosts are Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld.

Watters and Gutfeld have also both been elevated at Fox News in recent months. Gutfeld was given the 11 p.m. ET slot for a nightly comedy program called “Gutfeld!” It, too, became a ratings winner, routinely beating the late-night shows from other networks. Earlier this week, Watters was named the permanent host of the network’s 7 p.m. ET slot.

Watter’s Saturday show, “Watters World,” will be replaced, as will Pirro’s “Justice.” According to the network, the new programming will be announced soon.