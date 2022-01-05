In the final quarter of 2021, Fox News’ “The Five” pulled off a very unique ratings win: According to Nielsen Media Research ratings data, it’s the first non-primetime cable news show ever to top a quarter in total viewers.

The 5 p.m. ET panel show — hosted by network mainstays Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and a rotating crew of guests hosts for the remaining two chairs — brought in an average of almost 3.3 million total viewers for the final three months of the year, more than any other hour across cable news.

In total, the show averaged 3.296 million viewers, with 481,000 in the advertiser-coveted news demographic of 25 to 54. (Fox News’ primetime powerhouse “Tucker Carlson Tonight” finished first for the quarter in the demo.)

“I am incredibly proud to work on a program that brings together five people with very different points of view for an honest discussion on the leading issues facing the country,” Megan Albano, vice president of weekend progrmmaing and “The Five,” told TheWrap. “Each day we bring a lively, sometimes lighthearted sometimes heated, but always respectful conversation and I am grateful to work amongst the talented people both on air and behind the scenes that have been integral to the show’s success.”

In the fourth quarter, Fox News continued its trend of being the most-watched cable news network in total day, primetime total and demo viewers. It was the network’s 80th consecutive quarter in the lead.

To accomplish the feat, Fox News pulled in 1.4 million total average viewers for the quarter, of whom 236,000 were in the demo.

