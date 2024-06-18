So you’re telling us there’s a chance we’re getting “Dumb and Dumber 3”? That is, according to Jeff Daniels, who said he’d be into the idea if the whole team signs back on for another sequel.

“If Jim Carrey and the Farrelly Brothers want to do another ‘Dumb and Dumber,’ I’m in,” the two-time Emmy-winning actor told the L.A. Times in a video interview out Tuesday.

Peter and Bobby Farrelly are the masterminds behind the comedy film franchise. The two directed, wrote and produced the 1994 original and its 2014 sequel “Dumb and Dumber To,” as well as other silly comedy blockbusters like “The Three Stooges.”

30 years after the release of the iconic buddy comedy, Daniels revealed that the key to mastering his role of Harry Dunne wasn’t to act dumb… but to be dumb.

“For whatever reason, I determined that he had an IQ of eight. Single digit IQ — not seven, not nine, eight,” the actor told “The View” last month.

The “Newsroom” star also said strong leadership and a good creative team help him when choosing projects, so collaborating with a comedy legend like Carrey and the filmmaking brothers again would be an easy decision. He similarly praised the people behind his new Netflix limited series “A Man in Full” — director Regina King and screenwriter David E. Kelley.

“It was as if it were written by someone who really knew what he was doing. And that’s an easy yes,” Daniels said.

His character in “A Man in Full” has an accent so thick that “you can’t understand what he’s saying” sometimes, but he says that’s the point. The actor, who honed the Southern twang in his Tony-nominated performance in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” noted that his process for dropping into the accent is different every time.

“You could argue there is no such thing as a good southern accent,” Daniels explained. “So you go online and you find people with the kinds of accents you’re looking for.”

“A Man in Full” is now available to stream on Netflix.