Jeff Goldblum to Play Zeus in Netflix ‘Kaos’ Series

Jeff Goldblum, fresh off his return as Dr. Ian Malcolm in “Jurassic World Dominion,” will replace Hugh Grant as Zeus in Netflix’s series reimagining of Greek mythology,”Kaos,” TheWrap has confirmed.

Grant was forced to pull out of the series, which hails from writer and creator Charlie Covell (“The End of the F***ing World”), due to a scheduling conflict. Goldblum now slots into a cast that already includes Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Killian Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola and Stanley Townsend.

The eight-episode contemporary take, which was initially announced back in 2018, is described by Netflix as a “genre-bending series” that puts a “modern twist on Greek and Roman mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power and life in the underworld.” Production is set to begin later this summer.

The Zeus of “Kaos” will be insecure and vengeful after years of enjoying his mantle as King of The Gods. But when he wakes up with an unexpected wrinkle on his forehead, he’ll spiral downward in an attempt to ward off what he believes to be his inevitable downfall.

“Kaos” was written and created by Covell with production companies Sister and Anthem producing the series. Georgi Banks-Davies will serve as lead director and executive producer. Runyararo Mapfumo will direct as well. Additional executive producers include Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry and Nina Lederman. Katie Carpenter, Harry Munday and Michael Eagle-Hodgson are producing for Sister with Georgia Christou serving as writer for Episode 6.

