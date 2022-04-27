Jeff Goldblum Jokes Ian Malcolm’s ‘Jurassic Park’ Advice Was ‘Aggressively Ignored’ in Sequels

“Jurassic World Dominion” stars Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard were on hand at CinemaCon on Wednesday to present a new trailer for the film, but Goldblum had some fun with the rebooted trilogy by saying that they might’ve never happened if only the characters took his character Dr. Ian Malcolm’s advice.

Goldblum referred to his character’s advice in Steven Spielberg’s original “Jurassic Park” that “your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should.” And even though he may have butchered the old line reading, even throwing in the word “revivifying” in there, Goldblum said he was just “sticking up” for his old character.

“That nugget of wisdom was aggressively ignored throughout the new trilogy,” he joked.

Bryce Dallas Howard in what was perhaps scripted banter asked what would any of these movies be if people made the right choice,” but whether Goldblum stuck to the script or not, it hardly mattered, as he conceded that Howard “might be on to something” and got a good laugh out of the CinemaCon crowd.

“Dinosaurs are clever, and homo sapiens are ignoramuses,” he said. “Or or! Is it ‘ignoramusi?”

Universal did use the occasion to debut a new trailer from “Jurassic World Dominion,” in which we see Chris Pratt’s hero learning that the velociraptor Blue has had a baby, which was previously thought to be impossible. Pratt then makes a promise to Blue that he’ll work to get the baby back after its kidnapped and kicks off the events of the film.

“Jurassic World Dominion” is directed by Colin Trevorrow and reunites the complete original cast of “Jurassic Park.” The new film opens in theaters June 10.