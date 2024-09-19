Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Host NBC Reality Competition Series ‘Destination X’

The “Walking Dead” star also serves as an EP on his first unscripted project

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Getty Images)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan is headed to unscripted to host NBC’s “Destination X.” 

The “Walking Dead” star will embark on his first unscripted project as he hosts and executive produces the reality adventure competition series, which marks the second collaboration between NBCUniversal and the BBC following “The Traitors.”

Originating from a format in Belgium, “Destination X” drops contestants in an unknown location and challenges them to figure out their mystery location via clues on their blacked-out Destination X bus. The game also throws a couple misdirects in there to keep contestants guessing.

“At the end of each episode, contestants must guess where they are and the furthest from the actual location is sent packing,” according to the official logline. The first participant to reach Destination X is crowned the winner.

“‘Destination X’ captivated me with its blend of travel, mystery and gaming,” Morgan said in a Thursday statement. “I can’t wait to embark on this wild guessing game across the globe as Master of Ceremony, navigating players through challenges that test their mental and physical abilities.” 

“Jeffrey Dean Morgan embodies the mischievous international man of mystery, making him the perfect host and puppet master for this new travel adventure series,” said Corie Henson, NBCUniversal Entertainment EVP of Unscripted Content, Competition and Game Shows. “He’s dashing, charming, playful and the ultimate travel companion!”   

“When thinking about who we’d want to travel around the world with, Jeffrey Dean Morgan was the first person to come to mind,” Universal Television Alternative Studio president Toby Gorman added. “’Destination X’ is filled with adventure, excitement and intrigue, all the characteristics that Jeffrey exemplifies.” 

Best known for his role as Negan in “The Walking Dead,” Morgan’s other TV credits include “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Supernatural,” “Weeds,” “The Good Wife,” “Magic City” and “Texas Rising.” He also reprised his “Walking Dead” role in “The Walking Dead: Dead City” and recently joined the cast of “The Boys.”

Morgan is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

