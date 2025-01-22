Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg Donate $5 Million to LA Wildfire Relief: ‘We Must Act Urgently to Help People’

Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg have donated $5 million to the Motion Picture and Television Fund (MPTF) to provide support for entertainment industry workers affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

“The wildfire devastation is unlike anything Los Angeles has ever faced, and we must act urgently to help people in immediate need,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg in a statement. “Marilyn and I are heartbroken for our friends and colleagues whose lives have been turned upside down, especially in the industry that has meant so much to us, and we hope our contribution can help provide comfort and resources in this moment,” Katzenberg continued.

The MPTF is currently offering financial aid as well as case management services to help those who have had their homes damaged or destroyed by the fires navigate insurance needs, find assistance for housing and medical costs and finding access to resources for other organizations.

Those who work in film and television and who have been impacted by the fires are encouraged to call the MPTF intake line at 323-634-3888 or visit the MPTF website.

“Our Social Services team has been incredible at mobilizing for those who need them– not only for financial assistance but also for case management through the network of other resources that can be difficult to understand and strategize for someone navigating enormous challenges and devastating loss,” said MPTF board chair Jim Gianopulos in a statement. “Marilyn and Jeffrey have truly stepped up to help those who have been blindsided by these life-changing events.”