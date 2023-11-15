Over two weeks after Matthew Perry’s unexpected death, his “Friends” co-star Jennifer Aniston has taken to social media to mourn his loss.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” Aniston said on Instagram.

The actor went on to note sitting and grieving “allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep.”

“And we loved him deeply,” Aniston continued. “We were always the 6 of us [sic]. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

Aniston also noted that the late Perry knew that he loved to make people laugh and that his life “literally depended on it.” “And boy did he succeed in doing just that,” Aniston wrote. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

The A-list star also revealed that over the past couple of weeks she’s been “pouring over” her texts with Perry and “Laughing and crying and then laughing again.” Aniston even posted one of her texts from the late actor on her Instagram, which reads “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day” with a smiley face emoji.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain,” Aniston concluded. “I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’”

“Friends” creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane spoke out about the actor’s death mere days after it occurred. During an interview with “Today” Kauffman said, He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”

On Tuesday, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox posted about Perry’s passing, followed by responses from Aniston and David Schwimmer on Wednesday. Though Lisa Kudrow was part of the initial joint statement from the five remaining cast members, she has yet to release her own personal statement on Perry’s passing.

That joint statement, released the Monday following his death, reads, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

On Oct. 28, Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub and was later pronounced dead. At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that the cause of death “may not be known for some time” but that foul play was not suspected. Perry died at the age of 54.