Matthew Perry’s “Friends” co-stars have issued a joint statement following the 54-year-old’s death by apparent drowning.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” a statement from Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer reads. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Perry was reportedly found dead on Saturday in a jacuzzi on the property of his Los Angeles-area home. Drugs were reportedly not found at the scene, and foul play is currently not suspected.

The joint statement addressing Perry’s death was first reported by People.

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom, which ran from 1994 until 2004. He also appeared in the “Friends” reunion special that aired on Max in 2021. Other television and film credits include “Ally McBeal,” “Home Free,” “The West Wing,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, ”“Fools Rush In” and “The Whole Nine Yards.”

The joint statement follows similar tributes from “Friends” co-creators Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright, Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, and Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother.

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

Despite his popularity on “Friends,” Perry wrote in his 2022 memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” that he hoped to be remembered for something more important to him: his work with addicts. Perry has been open about his own battle for sobriety over the years.

“When I die, I know people will talk about ‘Friends, Friends, Friends.’ And I’m glad of that, happy I’ve done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web,” Perry wrote. “But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if ‘Friends’ were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people.”