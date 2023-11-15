David Schwimmer Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry With Iconic Chandler Line

As the “Friends” cast slowly posts their own individual tributes for their late co-star Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer has joined in. In an Instagram post Wednesday morning, Schwimmer remembered Perry’s “generous” heart, and even invoked one of Chandler Bing’s most famous lines.

Schwimmer posted a photo of himself and Perry from a season five episode of “Friends” — specifically, “The One With All the Thanksgivings.” In it, he and Perry are wearing their very “Miami Vice”-esque outfits, and giving their best smolder to the camera.

“This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time,” Schwimmer wrote. “I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’”

Schwimmer also thanked Perry for so many happy and fun memories together.

“Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity,” he wroter. “I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

Schwimmer’s post came within minutes of co-star Jennifer Aniston, posting her own tribute to Perry.

“Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” she wrote. “We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”

You can see Courteney Cox’s memory of Perry here, and Matt LeBlanc’s here.