“Friends” actor Matt LeBlanc is the first cast member to release an individual statement about the death of costar Matthew Perry, penning a short tribute on Instagram.

“Matthew, It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” the post begins. “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.”

LeBlanc continued with a sentiment that nodded to Perry’s battles over the years.

“I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

The actor then ended with a joke aimed at his onscreen companion: “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Perry died on Oct. 28 at the age of 54. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Los Angeles residence.

The “Friends” cast released a joint statement after his death, noting that they’d say more in time but adding, “we’re going to take a moment to grieve.”

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement from Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, LeBlanc and David Schwimmer read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The cast was incredibly close throughout the NBC sitcom’s run, teaming up to demand pay parity as an ensemble in a move that rankled the network brass but set a formula for future casts of massive hit shows to come.

The entire main cast reunited for a reunion special that aired on HBO Max in 2021, but Perry’s appearance and behavior raised concerns from many owing to his history of drug abuse.

The actor was “in a really good place” in the weeks before his death, “Friends” creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane said. He was also coming off the release of his warts-and-all memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” which hit bookshelves in late 2022.