Weeks before his death, Matthew Perry was sober, had given up smoking and was “in a really good place” according to “Friends” showrunners Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

Kauffman told Hoda Kotb on Wednesday she had spoken to the late actor two weeks prior to his untimely death. “He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair,” Kauffman said on “Today.”

The showrunner also revealed that Perry seemed “better than I had seen him in a while.” “He looked good. He quit smoking,” Kauffman said. “He was sober.”

In an exclusive interview, ‘Friends’ creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane remember Matthew Perry.



They speak to @hodakotb about the loss of the actor, the last conversations they had with him and the impact he made in the world. pic.twitter.com/96FcJkbghE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 1, 2023

Both showrunners noted they were shocked by the news. But when pressed by Kotb, Crane agreed with Perry’s sentiment that people would be shocked by his death but not surprised.

“There was always a part that was bracing for something like this,” Crane said. “He was such an alive person that it’s hard to believe he’s not here.”

The actor’s costars and showrunners were “very aware” of his struggle with addiction long before Perry publicly discussed the journey in his memoir. Crane noted that when it came to Perry, the cast and crew were “all aware that our priority was supporting him.”

Kauffman also revealed she was “concerned” about Perry around the time of the “Friends” reunion special that aired in 2021. Prior to the taping, Perry had to undergo emergency dental surgery that required him to go on opioids, one of the substances Perry abused. Specifically, Kauffman was worried about that prescription and “what point in the [addiction] cycle he was in at that moment.”

But more than anything else, the two emphasized that Perry wanted to be remembered for more than just his role as Chandler Bing. “He learned things throughout [his recovery], and what he learned more than anything was that he wanted to help other addicts,” Kauffman said.

Perry’s “Friends” costars released a joint statement this week saying they were “utterly devastated” by the loss. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” a statement from Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”