Matthew Perry Was ‘In a Really Good Place’ Weeks Before Death, ‘Friends’ Creators Say

Marta Kauffman and David Crane spoke to the actor two weeks before he died

Matthew Perry
Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the 9th Annual Dinner Benefiting the Lili Claire Foundation (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Weeks before his death, Matthew Perry was sober, had given up smoking and was “in a really good place” according to “Friends” showrunners Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

Kauffman told Hoda Kotb on Wednesday she had spoken to the late actor two weeks prior to his untimely death. “He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair,” Kauffman said on “Today.”

The showrunner also revealed that Perry seemed “better than I had seen him in a while.” “He looked good. He quit smoking,” Kauffman said. “He was sober.”

Both showrunners noted they were shocked by the news. But when pressed by Kotb, Crane agreed with Perry’s sentiment that people would be shocked by his death but not surprised.

“There was always a part that was bracing for something like this,” Crane said. “He was such an alive person that it’s hard to believe he’s not here.”

The actor’s costars and showrunners were “very aware” of his struggle with addiction long before Perry publicly discussed the journey in his memoir. Crane noted that when it came to Perry, the cast and crew were “all aware that our priority was supporting him.”

Read Next
'Friends' Stars Say They're 'Devastated' by Matthew Perry's Death in Joint Statement: 'We're Going to Take a Moment to Grieve' 

Kauffman also revealed she was “concerned” about Perry around the time of the “Friends” reunion special that aired in 2021. Prior to the taping, Perry had to undergo emergency dental surgery that required him to go on opioids, one of the substances Perry abused. Specifically, Kauffman was worried about that prescription and “what point in the [addiction] cycle he was in at that moment.”

But more than anything else, the two emphasized that Perry wanted to be remembered for more than just his role as Chandler Bing. “He learned things throughout [his recovery], and what he learned more than anything was that he wanted to help other addicts,” Kauffman said.

Perry’s “Friends” costars released a joint statement this week saying they were “utterly devastated” by the loss. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” a statement from Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Bradley-Whitford-Matthew-Perry
Read Next
Bradley Whitford Remembers Matthew Perry's 'Heroic' Battle With Addiction, 'Huge, Open Heart'

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.