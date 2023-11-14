Courteney Cox shared a touching tribute remembering her “Friends” costar Matthew Perry.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” the actress wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, just over two weeks after Perry passed away at the age of 54. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Los Angeles residence on Oct. 28.

Cox, who played Monica on the NBC sitcom, shared an outtake from a memorable episode that reveals Monica and Chandler, played by Perry, had a one-night stand while in London.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say,” Cox wrote, referring to her saying “now, your turn” to Perry’s Chandler while in bed, which didn’t make it into the final episode. “He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

While Cox noted she had “thousands of moments” she wished she could share to honor Perry, she pointed to the beginning of their character’s on-screen relationship that, due to the audience’s reaction, “became the beginning of their love story.”

Cox’s tribute comes just hours after fellow “Friends” star Matt LeBlanc shared a message regarding Perry’s death on social media noting his “heavy heart” to say goodbye to his friend.

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend,” LeBlanc wrote. “I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free.”

After sharing his tribute, LeBlanc also became the first “Friends” cast member to release an individual statement after the stars released a joint statement expressing they needed time to grieve Perry.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement from Cox, LeBlanc, Jennifer Anniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”