Jennifer Lopez is back in action on Netflix, this time battling an AI robot in “Atlas.”

The film’s first teaser trailer, released Wednesday, reveals that the new movie will arrive on the streamer May 24, 2024.

Directed by Brad Peyton (“Rampage,” “San Andreas”), the film follows “a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence” who joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But there’s a twist! According to the synopsis, “when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.”

Lopez wakes up from being unconscious with blood on her fingertips and forehead as the giant humanoid robot she sits at the center of falls from a snowy sky. She repeats “Do you copy?” twice as shots of a desert-like canyon landscape, an icy blue explosion intermixed with first looks at “Barbie” star Simu Liu and “American Fiction” Oscar nominee Sterling K. Brown follow in a montage.

“The future of humanity is in her hands,” text reads in the trailer as JLo’s robot locks grip with another similar one midflight.

Throughout the clip, Atlas’ calls to those in mission control the other end of the machine go unanswered.

Written by Leo Sadarian and Aaron Eli Coleite, the cast also includes Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong. Peyton and Jeff Fierson produce for ASAP Entertainment along with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures.

Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina produce for Nuyorican Productions, and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter produce for Berlanti/Schechter Films. Executive producers include Samson Mück and Michael Riley McGrath.

“Atlas” marks Lopez’s next project after the release of her cinematic original film “This Is Me…Now” on Prime Video accompany her latest album. She also starred in “The Mother,” which arrived on Netflix in May 2023 and was the most-watched original film on the streamer of last year.