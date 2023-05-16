”Bridgerton“ spinoff ”Queen Charlotte“ maintained its crown on the English TV list

Jennifer Lopez-led “The Mother” has scored Netflix’s biggest opening weekend for a film of 2023 with 83.71 million hours viewed since its premiere.

The action thriller, which follows skilled assassin who emerges amid danger to protect her daughter, reached the No. 1 spot in 82 countries with nearly 43 million views. Directed by Niki Caro, “The Mother” nabbed the top spot on the streamer’s English films list this week, with “A Man Called Otto” and “The Croods” following in second and third place, respectively.

On the TV front, “Bridgerton” spinoff “Queen Charlotte” maintained its crown on the English TV list, pulling in an additional 158.68 million hours viewed this week as it appeared in the Top 10 in 91 countries. Now amassing 307 million total hours viewed and over 47 million views, the Shonda Rhimes-created romantic drama also nudged fans to rewatch its predecessors, as “Bridgerton” Seasons 1 and 2 re-entered this week’s list in the fifth and ninth most-watched spots, respectively.

Following closely behind “Queen Charlotte” was “Firefly Lane” Season 2, which took second place with 31.9 million hours viewed, “Sweet Tooth” Season 2, which came in third place with 27.61 million hours viewed, and “Missing: Dead or Alive,” which took the No. 4 spot on the list with 23.95 million hours viewed.

Keri Russel-led political thriller “The Diplomat” also returned to the list in the eighth spot with 18.37 million hours viewed while “Sweet Tooth” Season 1 scored the No. 10 spot with 11.01 million hours viewed.

In terms of Non-English TV, action series “Black Knight” debuted to the No. 1 spot on the list with 31.22 million hours viewed while Korean drama “Doctor Cha” and Turkish drama “The Tailor” returned to the list in the second and third spots, respectively.

Among the series returning to the Non-English TV list were Colombian drama “The Marked Heart” Seasons 1 and 2, Korean drama “The Good Bad Mother,” Japanese drama “Sanctuary,” the second installment of Spanish drama “Welcome to Eden” and Danish thriller “The Nurse.”

On the Non-English films list, political satire “¡Que viva México!” led the titles with 19.46 millions hours logged, while French action-adventure “AKA” took the No. 2 spot. Coming in third on this week’s list was Norwegian drama “Royalteen: Princess Margrethe,” which logged 6.08 million hours viewed.