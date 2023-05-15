Queen Charlotte (Netflix)

"Queen Charlotte" (Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ Rules the Most-Watched Rankings | Charts

by | May 15, 2023 @ 4:37 PM

Both real and fictional royals won the allegiance of viewers

Royals ruled this week’s most-watched programs. Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” topped streaming’s most-watched list as the coronation of King Charles III also garnered huge audiences.

For the week of May 3-9, Netflix’s new “Bridgerton” spin-off took the No. 1 spot on the streaming leaderboard, according to the latest Wrap Report — which tracks the most-watched programs across streaming and linear TV, according to viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census. In an impressive sweep, all six episodes of the Shonda Rhimes-produced prequel to Netflix’s hit series “Bridgerton” topped this week’s leaderboard in its debut week.

