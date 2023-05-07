We've Got Hollywood Covered
King Charles III Coronation Concert: Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’-ish Tribute and More (Photos)

Maverick himself tells the newly-crowned king, “You can be my wingman any time”

The Windsor Castle Concert capped off a weekend of celebrations of the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey Saturday.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli were among those entertaining members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. And Tom Cruise sent a special short video for His Majesty.

(Queen Camilla and King Charles III in the Royal Box during the Coronation Concert - Photo by Getty)

Katy Perry

Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales

Tom Cruise sent a short video message from the cockpit of his plane, saying into the camera, “Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.” And then flying off.

Lionel Richie

Zak Abel

Steve Winwood

Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli

Olly Murs

Nicole Scherzinger

Paloma Faith

Tiwa Savage

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That

Military band

Military band