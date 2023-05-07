The Windsor Castle Concert capped off a weekend of celebrations of the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey Saturday.
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli were among those entertaining members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. And Tom Cruise sent a special short video for His Majesty.
(Queen Camilla and King Charles III in the Royal Box during the Coronation Concert - Photo by Getty)
Katy Perry
Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales
Tom Cruise sent a short video message from the cockpit of his plane, saying into the camera, “Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.” And then flying off.
Lionel Richie
Zak Abel
Steve Winwood
Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli
Olly Murs
Nicole Scherzinger
Paloma Faith
Tiwa Savage
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That