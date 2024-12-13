Jennifer Love Hewitt Celebrates Her Return to ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ 2025 Sequel

Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially heading back into the world of “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

“It’s never too late to go back. Julie James is returning,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I know what you will be doing next summer!”

Also reprising his role from the original two films in the slasher franchise is Freddie Prinze Jr., who plays Ray Bronson. However, their co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe are not expected to return — and no word yet on the inclusion of Brandy or Muse Watson as The Fisherman.

The reuniting pair joins previously announced new castmembers Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Chase Sui Wonders, Billy Campbell, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols and Gabbriette.

The first “I Know What You Did Last Summer” premiered in October 1997 and was followed by “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” a year later in 1998. The straight-to-video standalone sequel “I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2006 and Amazon’s one-season legacy sequel series, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” from 2021, were less well-received.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will direct with a screenplay she wrote with Sam Lansky off a story from she and Leah McKendrick, based on characters by original book author Lois Duncan. Neal H. Moritz is producing through Columbia Pictures and Original Film with eventual distribution by Sony Pictures Releasing.

The untitled “I Know What You Did Last Summer” sequel hits theaters July 18, 2025.