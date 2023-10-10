Jerry Seinfeld Hints at Possible New ‘Seinfeld’ Ending: ‘Something Is Going to Happen’

For diehard “Seinfeld” fans who were disappointed with how the hit Emmy-winning ’90s sitcom ended, its co-creator and star Jerry Seinfeld offered an exciting update over the weekend.

During a Q&A with audience members during his comedy show at the Wang Theatre in Boston on Saturday, Seinfeld was asked if he liked the ending of the show.

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, but I can’t really tell it because it is a secret,” he replied. “Here’s what I’ll tell you, but you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So you’ll see.”

The finale of “Seinfeld,” which aired on NBC in 1998, saw Jerry, Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) sent to prison after breaking the Good Samaritan law. Over 76 million people tuned in live, making it one of the most-watched television broadcasts in history – though many viewers have expressed their disappointment with the way things went down in the 25 years since then.

It’s unclear if Seinfeld was hinting at a full blown revival or another reunion.

In 2009, the “Seinfeld” cast had a fictional reunion in Season 7 of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” In the episode, Seinfeld notably says “we already screwed up one finale,” in reference to the original ending’s backlash from critics and fans. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will return for an upcoming 12th season, which may be its last.

Seinfeld and Alexander also appeared in a 2014 Super Bowl commercial, which saw the pair back at the iconic Tom’s restaurant.

When asked about a possible revival during a 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Seinfeld said it was “possible,” resulting in loud applause from the studio audience, but didn’t elaborate.

Representatives for Seinfeld did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.