Comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan are going on tour together. The duo will be performing in four arenas across California, Illinois and Missouri this fall. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Specifically, the two comedy powerhouses will be performing at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday, November 3; the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 4; in Chicago on Friday, November 10; and at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, November 11. The tour comes curtesy of JS Touring.

All performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. local time.

“Jim and I met doing ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ and have been talking about doing this for

years,” Seinfeld said. “We finally made the schedules work out. Can’t wait.”

“I’m so excited to help out this unknown up and upcoming comedian who many may have never heard

of,” Gaffigan added. “I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows.”

Both comedians have had tours in 2023. Seinfeld’s started last October with an extension at New York’s Beacon Theatre. As for Gaffigan, his “Barely Alive” tour will start in September, months before the pair’s collaboration.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Jerry Seinfeld stands as one of the best-known comedians of our time. He took off after appearing on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1981. He then partnered with Larry David to co-create and star in the iconic sitcom “Seinfeld.” Over the years, the comedian has worked on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” along with the Emmy-nominated Netflix projects “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill.” Half documentary, half standup special, the former project was nominated for a Grammy.

Looking forward, Seinfeld is set to star in “Unforsted: The Pop-Tart Story,” a comedy film he also directed, co-wrote and co-produced. The star-studded cast will also include Gaffigan, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant and James Marsden.

Known for his distinct brand of observational, clean humor, Gaffigan also has a history with Netflix. Two of his standup specials — “Comedy Monster” and “Cinco” — were Netflix originals. Out of his nine comedy albums, seven of them have been nominated for Grammys. He also holds a Daytime Emmy.

The comedian also expanded expanded to books and television. To date, Gaffigan has released two books, “Dad Is Fat” and “Food: A Love Story.” He also created and starred in “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” which he worked on alongside his wife, Jeannie Gaffigan.

Gaffigan is set to release his 10th comedy album this year. He also starred in Colin West’s “Linoleum” and as Mr. Smee in Disney+’s Peter Pan and Wendy and will appear in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming Max series, “Full Circle.”