Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart Movie ‘Unfrosted’ to Star Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant

Jerry Seinfeld’s movie at Netflix called “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story” about the origin story of the Pop-Tart has added a tasty cast of some of the comedian’s funniest friends.

Seinfeld is starring in, writing and directing “Unfrosted” for Netflix, and leading his cast are Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater and Sarah Cooper. No character details were revealed.

The film is set in Michigan in 1963 and follows the companies Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, who race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. The comedy film is described as a tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar and menacing milkmen.

Seinfeld in a Netflix special performed a bit about when he as a kid discovered the Pop-Tart and “the back of my head blew right off.” You can watch it here.

Seinfeld also wrote “Unfrosted” with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin and Barry Marder. He’s also a producer with Feresten and Beau Bauman. Cherylanne Martin, Andy Robin and Barry Marder are executive producing the film.

Melissa McCarthy was recently seen in “God’s Favorite Idiot” and her HGTV series “The Great Giveback.” She’ll soon be seen in the live-action “The Little Mermaid.” She’s represented by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.

