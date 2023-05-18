Steven Soderbergh Returns to TV in Teaser for Max Thriller ‘Full Circle’

The first teaser for Steven Soderbergh’s return to TV for limited series “Full Circle” has finally arrived, and we’re questioning everything.

The limited series, which premieres July 13 on Max, follows couple Clare Danes and Dennis Quaid as they search for their kidnapped son amid some shady coincidences.

In the teaser, Danes receives an ominous phone call from a caller who calmly informs her “we have your son.” Danes immediately alerts the authorities and the family gears up for an intense day of questions.

“I just wanted to asked about the ties between you, your family and Guyana,” an investigator (Zazie Beetz) asks Danes. “They’re all hiding sh-t,” she later tells her team. As the detectives dig further, it’s apparent that everything is connected.

The official logline is as follows: “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.”

In addition to Danes, Quaid and Beetz, “Full Circle” features Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard and Lucian Zanes.

Soderbergh, who previously directed Cinemax series “The Knick,” serves as director and executive producer for “Full Circle” alongside EPs Casey Silver and Ed Solomon, who also writes the series.

The six-episode series will debut Thursday, July 13 on Max, with an additional two episodes releasing weekly leading up to the July 27 fine.