Tribeca Film Festival has set its 2023 TV and NOW lineup, which will feature eight series premieres, two first looks at returning classics and eight selections in the NOW showcase.

Max’s “Full Circle” from director Steven Soderbergh starring Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beetz and Jharrel Jerome will premiere alongside HBO Sports Documentaries’ “The Golden Boy,” which follows the life of cultural icon Oscar De La Hoya, from executive producers Mark Wahlberg and Mario Lopez. AMC’s “The Walking Dead: Dead City” starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will also premiere.

BET’s “Diarra from Detroit,” executive produced by Kenya Barris and Starz’s “Outlander” season seven starring Catriona Blafe and Sam Heughan will also feature along with Disney+’s “Choir” based on the “America’s Got Talent” finalists the Detroiit Youth Choir, A&E’s investigative documentary featuring Jay-Z “Exposing Parchman” and Paramount+’s “De La Calle” docuseries about the Latino diaspora with guests Fat Joe and Juelz Santana.

Season 2 of Apple TV+’s “Swagger,” inspired by Kevin Durant’s youth basketball circuit experience, will premiere as well.

“There’s genuinely something for everyone in our Tribeca Festival TV selection. From romance in the 18th Century to a hilarious mystery in modern day Detroit; from a sports legend in the ring to hip-hop heroes in the Bronx; from zombies in post-apocalyptic Manhattan to cannibalism in Washington Heights,” says Tribeca Senior Programmer Liza Domnitz. “Similarly, a fantastic variety of projects commemorate the 10th anniversary of indie episodic at Tribeca, offering attendees the chance to see the next generation of provocative and unique stories.”

In its 10th anniversary year, Tribeca’s NOW program will showcase eight selections, including “The Long, Long Night,” a comedy starring Mark Duplass and Barrett O’Brien: “Hey, Joe,” an absurdist cooking show with Philly-based pizza chef Joe Beddia, executive produced by Eric Wareheim; and “Honeycomb,” a dark comedy starring Baron Vaughn.

The Tribeca Festival is curated by Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano, Artistic Director Frédéric Boyer; VP of Programming Sharon Badal and VP of Shorts Programming Ben Thompson; Senior Programmers Liza Domnitz, Faridah Gbadamosi, and Jarod Neece; Programmers José F. Rodriguez, Casey Baron, Jason Gutierrez, and Jonathan Penner; VP of Games and Immersive Casey Baltes and Immersive Curator Ana Brzezińska; Curator of Audio Storytelling Davy Gardner; Music Programmer Vincent Cassous; and Chief Content Officer Paula Weinstein, along with a team of associate programmers.

The festival takes place June 7-18, and single tickets go on sale May 2.