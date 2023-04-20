DreamWorks Animation is definitely having a moment, especially coming off the Oscar-nominated “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” They’ll continue that celebration this summer at the 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, held in the rolling hills of France in mid-June.

The studio’s presentations will include the premiere of “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” an early glimpse at “Trolls Band Together” and the first look at new, yet-unannounced projects.

On Tuesday, June 13, at 4 p.m., at the L’Impérial Palace, DreamWorks Animation will present a Studio Focus session on two upcoming film projects. “The Croods” director Kirk DeMicco will lead a discussion on the visual design and making of his new film “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.” The press release also mentions that the presentation will also “offer attendees an exclusive first look at an unannounced film from the studio” and if it’s the film we think it is … get ready.

Two days later, DeMicco will be back for the world premiere of “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” at La Grande Salle de Bonlieu. This event will also include “a special DreamWorks Animation Unveils New Projects at 2023 Annecy International Film Festival News Release 2 introduction from DeMicco, Producer Kelly Cooney Cilella and the film’s co-director Faryn Pearl.” Again: there are some really cool movies coming soon from DreamWorks.

Also on June 15, a work-in-progress presentation of “Trolls Band Together” (in theaters November 17), will be held at t La Grande Salle de Bonlieu at 5 p.m. The “Trolls Band Together” panel will be led by the film’s director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay, as well as by co-director Tim Heitz. The presentation will offer a sneak peek at the latest chapter in the “Trolls” franchise (this is the third), highlighting the film’s “arts and crafts” animation style along with some all-new songs.

Then, at 10 p.m. on June 15, there will be a special outdoor screening of the Oscar-nominated “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which will take place at Le Pâquier d’Annecy. According to the official release, it “will be screened under the stars in the heart of Annecy.” Sacrebleu!

“We are excited to showcase our newest projects to the global animation community at Annecy,” DreamWorks Animation president Margie Cohn said in a statement. “As a studio that celebrates creativity and innovation, it’s an honor for us to participate in this annual event and share our passion for animation with fans from around the world.”

DreamWorks Animation is coming off a stellar 2022, with two of their very best films – “The Bad Guys” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” – being released to critical acclaim and terrific box office numbers.