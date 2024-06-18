Internet trolls and political pundits alike have a lot to say about Jack Schlossberg’s social media use. But is John F. Kennedy’s grandson just a wannabe “funcle” with a political mouthpiece?

The viral member of the American dynasty has a lot to live up to politically and does not take this obligation lightly; however, some say that his social media activity indicates otherwise. When asked about taking a step into the “family business” in an interview with Town & Country Tuesday, the 31-year-old said, “Not anytime soon.”

“I love politics. I love public service. I’m inspired by that legacy of my family. But I have no immediate plans,” Schlossberg said.

Among his comedy bits and shirtless videos, Schlossberg holds a strong stance against his Kennedy kin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., saying, “A vote for Bobby Kennedy Jr. is a vote for Donald Trump.”

In a video series posted to his Instagram and TikTok, the son of Biden’s Ambassador to Australia imitates a wide array of voters with a variety of accents and ethnicities – the one thing they all have in common? They’re voting for Biden. There’s “Jimmy” from Southie who says, “Vote for Biden, it’ll feel good.” And “Joshua,” a Jewish man, who doesn’t understand how anyone could vote for “Bobby Kennedy Jr.” in this economy. Then “Wade,” a Southerner who doesn’t want his daughters growing up with “President Trump 2.0 who’s grabbing stuff and painted orange.” And finally, “Anthony” who argues, “Who doesn’t like the Kennedys? But this guy — apple doesn’t always fall too close, alright?” he jokes of RFK Jr.

Then there’s “Vlad,” a satirical Russian character who believes that RFK Jr.’s candidacy is good for Putin and Russia: “You have Russia’s vote. You are a hero.”

These videos are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Schlossberg’s comedic content.

In his most recent video shared on Saturday, the son of Caroline Kennedy and designer and author Edwin Schlossberg sings “New York, New York” while walking inside a building in the Big Apple. In another TikTok shared over the weekend, Schlossberg plays with a toy truck, singing Rihanna’s “Pon de Replay.”

These videos followed a post on Wednesday from Schlossberg’s public appearance at the annual Profile in Courage Award at the JFK Library, where he announced the honoree alongside his mother.

Schlossberg, with a quarter of a million followers across social media platforms, doesn’t seem to care what people think of his public persona. In fact, he likes that people may not fully understand him.

“I think I’ve broken through to a younger audience. I think everyone’s looking for a little bit of levity and humor here, and if it’s all so serious all the time, it’s just too heavy,” he told Town & Country. “I think a lot of people are confused, but I think a lot of people understand what I’m doing.”

Though the outspoken Biden supporter isn’t officially part of his campaign team for 2024, Schlossberg says he is committed to doing his part to make sure Biden gets reelected. He also said he would love to be doing more for the campaign, but that is not up to him.

“I think it’s up to all of us to try to do what we can,” he said. “And this year, for me, that meant making these videos online. I’m trying to do whatever I can to help President Biden win.”

The Harvard business and law school graduate told Town & Country that he is taking his comedic aspirations beyond the political satire space and auditioning for acting roles. However, he did not reveal which ones.

“I can’t sing and I can’t dance, but I can do accents, and I’ve always been able to,” he said. “I’m just trying to use the tools at my disposal to get out a message that I think is super-serious and important, and that is that a vote for Bobby Kennedy Jr. is a vote for Donald Trump.”