Jim Acosta Heads to Substack After CNN Exit

Jim Acosta, just hours after announcing his exit from CNN, said he was joining Substack on Tuesday afternoon. Acosta joins a growing list of high-profile media figures to join the media platform — which has become a go-to option for independent writers and creators.

“Let me just say this, I have had quite the day,” Acosta said in a brief video posted to his new Substack account, aptly dubbed “The Jim Acosta Show.”

“I am going independent, at least for now. This is just the beginning, but I wanted to invite you to join me here on this platform as we talk about the day’s news, talk about politics, and so on,” he shared while standing in front of a framed picture of George Washington.

Watch the journalist’s sign-off from CNN on Tuesday below:

Today’s show was my last at CNN. My closing message: It’s never a good time to bow down to a tyrant… don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to fear. Hold on to the truth… and hope. pic.twitter.com/sGhSWSyPMz — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 28, 2025

The longtime TV reporter gained notoriety for his combative relationship with President Donald Trump during his first administration. But his days at CNN appeared to be numbered heading into Tuesday, after the channel announced last week a new lineup that removed Acosta from his usual 10:00 a.m. timeslot.

President Trump, minutes before Acosta signed off for the last time on Tuesday morning, chided his rival over his apparent exit from CNN.

“Wow, really good news! Jim Acosta, one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history, a major sleazebag, has been relegated by CNN Fake News to the Midnight hour, ‘Death Valley,’ because of extraordinarily BAD RATINGS (and no talent!),” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Word is that he wants to QUIT, and that would be even better. Jim is a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up. Good luck Jim!”

Acosta now follows mainstream reporters like Taylor Lorenz and Jennifer Rubin, who both left the Washington Post in the past few months to head over to Substack. Other big-name reporters who have found a home there include Matt Taibbi and Seymour Hersh.

In his Tuesday update, Acosta did not offer details on what his new Substack will look like or how often he will post. His account did say, however, that he aims to “lead a thoughtful and enlightening discussion about the most important news of the day,” with a focus on U.S. politics.

He ended his Substack message by repeating his final plea from his last CNN show: “Do not give in to the lies. Do not give in to fear. Hold onto the truth, and hope.”