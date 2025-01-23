CNN Shakeup: Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer Change Times, Jim Acosta Removed

CNN made several changes to its lineup on Thursday, including giving longtime anchor Jake Tapper a new time slot and removing Jim Acosta from his morning show. Network veteran Wolf Blitzer is also being moved from broadcasting in the evening to the mornings as part of CNN’s shake up.

Tapper’s show “The Lead” is being moved an hour later, and will now air from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. each weekday. Acosta, who has had many memorable squabbles with President Donald Trump, will no longer host “CNN Newsroom” from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. during the week.

That time will now occupied by “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown,” which will air from 10:00 a.m. to noon ET. Blitzer had been broadcasting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET each night. Kasie Hunt is also getting a new show that will air from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

The changes do not affect Anderson Cooper, who will continue to broadcast his “Anderson Cooper 360” show at 8:00 p.m. ET. Kaitlan Collins’ show, which airs at 9:00 p.m. ET each night, is also staying in the same spot.

Rahel Solomon and Audie Cornish will each get new morning shows as part of CNN’s shakeup. Solomon will host “5 Things with Rahel Solomon” from 5:00a.m. to 6:00 a.m. ET during the week, and Cornish will host “CNN This Morning” from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m ET.

Thursday’s programming changes come after CNN laid off hundreds of employees earlier in the day. Despite the layoffs, CEO Mark Thompson noted CNN expects to fill 100 new jobs in the first half of 2025. Those roles come in part from a $70 million investment from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to The New York Times.

CNN also announced it will be launching a new, currently-unnamed streaming service on Thursday.

“The changes we’re announcing today are part of an ongoing response by this great news organization to profound and irreversible shifts in the way audiences in America and around the world consume news,” Thompson shared in a memo.

Programming and other changes have been anticipated over the past few months, after CNN took a big ratings hit following the 2024 presidential election.

Here’s a look at CNN’s full programming lineup moving forward: