Jim Henson Company Won’t Sell Historic Charlie Chaplin Studio Lot to Church of Scientology

The Jim Henson Company’s studio lot on La Brea Avenue will not be sold to the Church of Scientology, the estate of the famed puppeteer confirmed Saturday.

“In regards to recent rumors about the sale of the La Brea studio lot, the Henson family is not in any business dealings with the Church of Scientology, and that organization is not in consideration as a potential buyer of the property,” the estate said in a statement.

“It is still the family’s intention to move The Jim Henson Company to a new location it can share with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, but at this time the family is not in escrow with any buyer.”

Rumors of the potential sale were traced back to The InSneider, who referenced The Wrap’s own reporting about a potential sell of the lot from June. Film critic Jeff Sneider wrote, “Well, I’m told that the sale process is wrapping up now, and the word on La Brea Ave. is that the Church of Scientology is the lucky buyer. No word on its plans for the space, but stay tuned for official word.”

The lot was originally completed in 1919 and was purchased by the Henson family in 1999. It has been the base of operations for the Jim Henson Company ever since.

The 80,000 square foot facility originally housed the Charlie Chaplin Studios. Many of Chaplin’s most beloved movies were filmed at the location, including “The Kid,” “The Gold Rush,” “Modern Times,” and “The Great Dictator.” At the time, the lot also included a backlot that the actor eventually sold to Safeway in 1942 as well as homes and a tennis court.

Chaplin sold the lot to real estate firm Webb and Knapp in 1952. Red Skelton purchased the lot in 1960 and sold it to CBS two years later. It was subsequently purchased by Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss in 1966, who established A&M records there. The lot was named a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 1969.

When the lot, just off La Brea and Sunset Boulevard, went on the market again in 1999, chairman of the Jim Henson Company Brian Henson said, “When we heard the Chaplin lot was for sale, we had to have it. It’s the perfect home for the Muppets and our particular brand of classy but eccentric entertainment.” Lisa Henson, CEO of the Henson Company, described it at the time as “lovable hodge-podge of quirky, unusual spaces. There are unexpected elements in some of the offices, like original vaults and fish-tank-like bathrooms. It’s not your typical corporate space, but it’s ideal for the Muppets.”

At the time, the Henson family was still in control of the characters, who would soon go through a tumultuous time – in 1999 the family sold the Muppets to German conglomerate EM.TV Merchandising for $680 million. In 2003 they would sell the characters to the Walt Disney Company, something that CEO Michael Eisner had been trying to make happen since before Jim’s tragic death in 1990.

The Jim Henson Company Lot was known for its front gate, which featured a 12-foot Kermit the Frog dressed as the Tramp, a famous Chaplin character, complete with top hat and cane.

Earlier this year, the Henson family had entered into negotiations with McG, the prolific director and producer, who wanted to base his Wonderland Sound and Vision production company there. The deal ultimately didn’t materialize.

