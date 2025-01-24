Jim Tauber, Anonymous Content Co-Founder and Former SKE President, Dies at 74

Obits

The longtime film executive had a hand in producing and overseeing such films as “Wild Heart,” “Being John Malkovich” and “Hell or High Water”

Jim Tauber attends the "Stand Up Guys" premiere in 2012. (Credit: Daniel Boczarski/WireImage)
Jim Tauber attends the "Stand Up Guys" premiere in 2012. (Credit: Daniel Boczarski/WireImage)

Jim Tauber, anonymous content cofounder and the former president of film production company Sidney Kimmel Entertainment (SKE), has died at age 74. Tauber died on Wednesday of complications from multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects plasma cells in the bone marrow, TheWrap has learned.

The longtime film executive, who spent a decade at SKE, during which he oversaw and produced more than 30 films, including “The Place Beyond the Pines,” “Death at a Funeral” and “Lars and the Real Girl,” previously served as the executive vice president of acquisitions and business and legal affairs at Columbia TriStar Pictures. In that role, he managed all acquisitions and sales agreements, as well as the production of over 50 features, including Oscar nominee “Sex, Lies and Videotape” and Sundance hits “The Waterdance” and “Gas Food Lodging.” He later moved over to 20th Century Century Fox where he was the EVP of acquisitions and co-productions.

Emilio Echevarría (Getty Images)
Read Next
Emilio Echevarría, Actor in 'Amores Perros' and 'Die Another Day,' Dies at 80

Tauber, a longtime member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, is also best known for helping launch the production and management company Anonymous Content, which he eventually led as president and chief operating officer.

Tauber, an Illinois native, grew up in the northeastern Chicago suburb of Glencoe, where his family still resides. After a hefty Hollywood career, Tauber and his wife, Laura Newman, moved to Los Olivos and he pivoted to a career as a licensed psychotherapist, working alongside Newman.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; his sister, Joanie and his three daughters, J.Lucy, Dixie, and Zazu. A private funeral has been planned, with a celebration of life to occur at a later date.

roger-pratt
Read Next
Roger Pratt, ‘Brazil’ and ‘Batman’ Cinematographer, Dies at 77

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments