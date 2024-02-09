Jimmy Fallon Finds Bright Side of ‘Embarrassing’ Special Counsel Report on Biden: ‘He’ll Forget About It 5 Minutes Later’ | Video

The report from Robert Hur has drawn wide criticism for its insinuations about Biden’s cognitive state

President Biden won’t face criminal charges for mishandling classified documents — but only because he’s an “elderly man with a poor memory,” according to the special counsel who investigated him. And though Jimmy Fallon agrees that the ruling is “embarrassing” for Biden, there is a “bright side.”

During his monologue on Thursday night, Fallon poked fun at the official ruling from Robert Hur, which explicitly stated that “no criminal charges are warranted” and that Hur “would reach the same conclusion even if Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president.”

But, further down, Hur claimed Biden wouldn’t be prosecuted because a jury would see the president as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” As Fallon recited the quote, he paused to let the audience know “I’m serious” before offering the president a silver lining.

“It’s pretty embarrassing for Biden, but on the bright side, he’ll forget about it five minutes later,” Fallon joked.

The report from Hur has drawn wide criticism, including from the White House itself.

The “Tonight Show” host then turned his mockery to another mix-up President Biden had this week, when he meant to say he met with former German chancellor Angela Merkel, but accidentally said the name of a different German chancellor, who’s been dead for years.

“You know, other than the name, gender, and being dead, he got most of it right,” Fallon mocked. “So you got to give him — close? German!”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.

