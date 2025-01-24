Fallon Jokes Sebastian Stan Is Going Method as Trump and Telling People He Already Won the Oscar | Video

Jimmy Fallon joked that actor Sebastian Stan has gone full-blown method after starring as President Donald Trump in “The Apprentice” by telling people he has already won the Oscar for his performance.

“Sebastian Stan was nominated for Best Actor for his performance Donald Trump. You can tell Sebastian is still in character because he is already claiming he won,” Fallon said during his “Tonight Show” monologue Thursday night. The gag made light of Trump previously falsely declaring he’d won the 2020 Presidential Election against former President Joe Biden.

Watch the “Tonight Show” monologue below:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released this year’s list of Oscar nominees on Thursday, and Fallon made sure to take aim at some of the heavy hitters making headlines. First up: “Wicked.”

“Well, this is exciting. Today the nominations were announced for the 97th Oscars, and ‘Wicked’ was nominated for Best Picture. People heard and were like, ‘Yes, a movie we have actually seen!’” Fallon said.

He then moved on to Walter Salles’ “I’m Still Here,” jokingly stating the film is centered on Biden’s last few months as president.

“The movie ‘I’m Still Here’ was nominated for Best Picture. It is a film about Joe Biden’s last six months in office,” Fallon said, then mocking what it would sound like if Biden were left alone in the White House. “‘Hello, hello!?’”

Leading the pack of nominees is “Emilia Pérez” with 13 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. “The Brutalist” and “Wicked” tied for second place with 10 each, both also receiving nods for picture.