Jimmy Kimmel Gets Naming Rights for College Football Bowl Game at LA’s SoFi Stadium

“You’re looking live at Jimmy Kimmel” will have a new meaning this December when the first college football bowl game thought to be named for a person kicks off at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Kimmel has entered into a multiyear deal with the shared NFL home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers to give the late-night host official naming rights to the LA Bowl, the first collegiate football game at stadium.

The inaugural bowl game will be called the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl and be held at the one-year-old stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will feature the Mountain West Conference’s No. 1 selection against the Pac-12’s No. 5 selection.

“On December 18, my dream of being forever enshrined alongside orange, rose, cotton and peach comes true,” Kimmel said in a statement.



“Stan Kroenke designed Hollywood Park to be a sports and entertainment destination for Angelenos and visitors from across the world to enjoy,” Jason Gannon, executive director of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, said in the news release.

“We cannot think of a better way to bring sports and entertainment together than by collaborating with celebrated late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel on our collegiate bowl game. Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will not only bring an incredible game day experience to fans, but it will also focus on supporting our community 365 days a year,” Gannon added.