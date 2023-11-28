Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t seem like he’s taking Marjorie Taylor Greene’s offer to come on his show too seriously, but he was tempted by it. The late night host took shots at the Republican representative’s offer on Monday night.

Last Wednesday, Greene posted on X, “Hey @jimmykimmel since most of your show content is your nonstop lies about me, why don’t you have me on your show? I’ll bring a copy of my book and we can chat about what needs to happen to SAVE AMERICA!”

“I guess I’m a Hollywood libtard who’s part of the celebrity pedophile Satan club until she has a book to promote. Then she’d love to swing by,” Kimmel said on his ABC show.

The late night host also quipped that Greene took “a break from burning books to write one” and mocked “MTG” for being ranked No. 9,846 on Amazon’s books list.

“This woman called the police on me for a joke, and now she wants to be a guest on the show,” Kimmel said, referencing a scuffle with Greene that occurred in 2022.

Last year on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the comedian called Greene “Klan mom” and asked “Where’s Will Smith when you need him?” nodding to Smith’s notorious Oscars slap. Greene later tweeted that she reported “this threat of violence” against her to the Capitol police.

The comedian alluded to this incident a second time during his monologue, saying “MTG’s book is such a bomb I might have to report it to the Capitol police.”

“Part of me wants to invite her here so I can let her wait for an hour down in the green room doing power squats and then bump her. Even just to screw with Matt Damon, it would be fun,” Kimmel said. “But I also don’t want rabies.”