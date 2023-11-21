You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is on a hot streak as late night is back in full force, now with both writers and actors following the end of the double strike. For the week of Nov. 13, the show tied “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for No. 1 in the 18-49 demo with a 0.17 rating, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. Both shows beat “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” by 31% in the demo.

That marked Kimmel’s seventh straight week at No. 1, bolstered by its Monday Night Football lead-in.

The show has been No. 1 in the demo among its late night peers for every week it’s been back since the end of the writers’ strike, and also grew from last week’s 0.15 rating for a rise of 13% in the key demo.

Through its first seven weeks on air this season, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has averaged a 0.18 rating, topping NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (0.17 rating) and CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (0.14 rating).

This week’s slate of guests on Kimmel included a kooky appearance by Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone on behalf of their absurdist Showtime comedy series “The Curse,” father-son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell hyping their Apple TV+ series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” in which they play the same character at different ages, and a chummy pairing of Adam Sandler and Henry Winkler

New episodes of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” premiere Monday-Friday at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.