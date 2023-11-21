‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Scores 7th Straight Weekly Ratings Win in Key Demo | Exclusive

Ratings

Kimmel has topped all of late night every week he’s been back on the air

Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone promoting "The Curse" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (Photo Credit: NBC)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is on a hot streak as late night is back in full force, now with both writers and actors following the end of the double strike. For the week of Nov. 13, the show tied “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for No. 1 in the 18-49 demo with a 0.17 rating, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. Both shows beat “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” by 31% in the demo.

That marked Kimmel’s seventh straight week at No. 1, bolstered by its Monday Night Football lead-in.

The show has been No. 1 in the demo among its late night peers for every week it’s been back since the end of the writers’ strike, and also grew from last week’s 0.15 rating for a rise of 13% in the key demo.

Through its first seven weeks on air this season, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has averaged a 0.18 rating, topping NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (0.17 rating) and CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (0.14 rating).

This week’s slate of guests on Kimmel included a kooky appearance by Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone on behalf of their absurdist Showtime comedy series “The Curse,” father-son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell hyping their Apple TV+ series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” in which they play the same character at different ages, and a chummy pairing of Adam Sandler and Henry Winkler

New episodes of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” premiere Monday-Friday at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy-Kimmel
Read Next
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Dominates Late Night Demo Ratings for 2nd Week Back | Exclusive

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.