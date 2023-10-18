You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ranked as the most-watched late night show in the demo for its second week back on the air, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The ABC show delivered the highest ratings score in the key 18-49 broadcast demo among last week’s late-night shows, averaging a 0.20 rating during the week of Monday, Oct. 9, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures.

Kimmel’s 0.20 rating exceeded that of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” by 11% as it scored a 0.18 rating, as well as CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” by 18%, which averaged a 0.17 rating in the demo.

Monday night’s episode, which benefited from the NFL lead-in from ABC’s “Monday Night Football,” locked down a 0.33 rating in the demo, marking the highest-rated late night telecast so far this season. The Monday telecast and the Tuesday episode — which drew in a 0.21 rating — stood out as the highest-rated telecasts across late night during the week of Oct. 9.

In addition to wins over its competitors, Kimmel’s demo viewership for the week of Oct. 9 grew by 5% as compared to its premiere week beginning on Oct. 2, which averaged a 0.19 rating in the demo.

As compared to last year, the ABC late-night show saw growth in both its demo rating and its total viewership. The show’s average demo rating for the Oct. 9 week soared 25% when compared to the same week a year ago, which averaged a 0.16 rating. In terms of total viewers, the Oct. 9 week averaged 1.58 million viewers, up 14% from the same week last year, which delivered an average total viewership of 1.39 million.

Kimmel has been back on air since Monday, Oct. 2, following the resolution of the WGA strike in late September, which shut down late-night programming at the onset of the strike in early May. Since returning to the show, Kimmel has hosted guests including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kathy Griffin, Wanda Sykes, Dax Shepard and Amy Poehler, among others.

New episodes of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” premiere Monday-Friday at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.