Ahead of Thanksgiving, “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon’s holiday eve monologue included his take on far-right conservative Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene’s new memoir.

“You guys see this? Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene just released her new memoir,” Fallon laid out. “It’s the first memoir written in ALL CAPS.”

Fallon then dropped a reference to both Judy Blume and Greene’s history of sharing dangerous conspiracy theories, saying of Greene’s book, “It’s titled, ‘Are You There, King of the Lizard People? It’s Me, Marjorie.’”

The actual title of the book from the member of Congress who’s shown support for QAnon is the acronym that she’s become best known by, “MTG.” While we’d be curious what her take on a children’s book might be, it’s likely that Judy Blume — author of the book and 2023 film Fallon was riffing on, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — wouldn’t be a supporter, given that she’s spoken out against book bans, including earlier this year.

But maybe they could find some common ground, as MTG has expressed frustration with her book not being stocked in airport bookstore Hudson Booksellers.

Fallon has an idea about the shops that are carrying Greene’s book, saying, “You can find it in bookstores, heckling the other books.”

Greene was famously among those who heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech earlier this year. But in another example of her frustrations when she’s on the receiving end, she got into it with a mother and son at a restaurant who chose to heckle her just a month later.

Fallon closed the section by quipping, “That’s right, it’s now available on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, and wherever other fine books are burned.”

The divisive lawmaker’s book currently has just four ratings on Amazon, with an average 1.0 star rating. Over on Goodreads, it’s faring slightly better with 42 ratings — and an average of 1.10 stars. We guess she’ll need to wish upon a single star that others enjoy her book more.

Watch Jimmy Fallon’s entire “Tonight Show” monologue from Thanksgiving eve in the video at the top of this story.