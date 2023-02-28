‘The View’ Hosts Defend Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Public Altercation: Civility Means ‘You Have to Protect the Most Despised’

The hosts of “The View” are actually offering their sympathies to Marjorie Taylor Greene for once, after the congresswoman said she was “attacked” in a restaurant on Monday by a mother and son who disagree with her politics.

On Monday night, Greene tweeted, “I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women [sic] and screamed at by her adult son. They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views.”

On Tuesday morning’s episode of “The View,” Joy Behar was the first to condemn the situation.

“I have to say, I’m on Marjorie’s side for this one because I don’t believe that anybody should be going up to any of us — anybody in public — and harassing us,” Behar said.

Of course, Behar then immediately pointed out that Greene herself needs to remember that, considering her track record of publicly heckling people, including survivors of school shootings and the President of the United States.

“She does this, and now it’s been done to her,” Behar said. “And you know, I have to say that I think it’s deplorable that anybody would do anything like that, including her! And the person who did that to her.”

Meanwhile, host Sunny Hostin agreed that if the scenario went down like Greene said it did, she’d be sympathetic, too. But given Greene’s other track record on telling the truth, Hostin said that she definitely needs “more information” on this.

Sara Haines agreed with Behar.

“This woman is aggressive, and has her own problems with civility, but to protect civility, I think you have to protect the most despised among us,” Haines said. “So we have to draw the line at doing this sort of thing, so I do tend to agree with what you’re saying.”

Haines added that “if there’s a silver lining” to this situation, it’s the possibility that perhaps Greene will know how it feels to be accosted and potentially stop harassing others. The rest of the table largely agreed that there is hope that Greene might learn from the encounter, “but I don’t expect for her to,” Alyssa Farah Griffin concluded.