Between her ostentatious outfit and yelling at the State of the Union this week, congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is destined to join the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” At least, that’s what Chelsea Handler thinks.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” which Handler is guest hosting this week, the comedian was actually pretty pleased by the behavior of Greene and her Republican colleagues, joking that they “finally made a State of the Union watchable!” Handler honed in on Greene yelling out that President Biden is a “liar” mid-speech, and suspected that the comment might’ve actually drawn a response from someone else in the room.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene stood up during the speech and screamed out ‘Liar!’ And then George Santos stood up and is like ‘Over here!'” Handler joked.

Speaking (somewhat) more seriously, Handler questioned what can actually be done to help the congresswoman at this point — and when she’ll get the reality show gig she seems to be vying for.

“What are we gonna do about Marjorie Taylor Greene? I mean, she’s like one of those dogs that needs a big backyard to run outside and expend all of her energy, but instead, she’s stuck living inside a one-bedroom apartment slamming her head against the wall,” Handler mocked. “When are they gonna put this woman on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta?'”

Like many others, Handler also took notice of Greene’s outfit at the speech, but “to be fair,” argued that she “wasn’t the only one dressed like a lunatic” at the event.

“Look at the outfit Kyrsten Sinema chose to wear. She looks like she’s going to a quinceañera — as the piñata,” Handler mocked.

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.